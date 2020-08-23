Boxing tonight: TV channels, live streams, start times and fight cards

Dillian Whyte headlines the final Eddie Hearn Fight Camp tonight when he takes on Russian slugger Alexander Povetkin.

Victory for the Londoner will secure his shot at the WBC heavyweight world title – and the winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder.

Whyte has been waiting more than 1000 days for his shot at the belt and is the odds-on favourite to triumph tonight.

On the undercard, Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon clash for the second time after the Irish star was controversially given the nod last summer in New York.

And elsewhere, there is a potentially thrilling clash between Shakan Pitters and Chad Sugden for the British light-heavyweight title.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s fights…

What time does the fight start?

Whyte and Povetkin will walk to the ring at around 10.30pm tonight. The first fight will start at around 7.15pm with Taylor vs Persoon on at around 9.30pm.

What TV channel is it on?

The fights will be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office from 7pm. The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers and can be booked either via your remote or online. Three repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 8am and 1pm and 6pm on Sunday, August 23.

Is there a live stream?

The fights can be streamed online via Sky Sports Box Office at the same cost.

Who is on the undercard?

Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon

Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli

Luther Clay vs Chris Kongo

Alen Babic vs Shawndell Terell Winters

Latest news

Dillian Whyte admits the pressure is on not to blow his world title hopes by getting blasted out by Alexander Povetkin.

The Brixton heavyweight has been promised a shot at the WBC heavyweight title before the end of February 2021.

Whyte, 32, will miss out on his shot against the winner of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder if he loses to Russian bruiser Povetkin tomorrow night and he is feeling the heat.

He said: “The story of my life has been pressure.

“I’ve been under pressure my whole life, it’s just another puzzle and another thing I have to deal with.

“There’s a bit more pressure than usual because of obviously what’s in the future, but that’s in the future.

“I just focus on now, what’s going on now and who’s in front of me. I’m fighting a consummate professional, someone who has been consistent for a long time.

“I’m not worried about what Fury’s doing or what Wilder’s doing, I’m worried about what Alexander Povetkin is doing.

“The last hurdle is usually the hardest and most-dangerous hurdle to get past to be honest. I deal well with pressure.

“I could have had an easier fight, but I’m still learning. I had seven amateur fights and 28 professional ones, I’m still learning.

“These are the type of fights you need to test yourself and grow. This guy has seen everything.”

The heavyweight clash will take place at Matchroom HQ in Essex in front of a handful of people with no spectators allowed due to coronavirus restrictions.

But Whyte insists he is not bothered by no crowd at the bout.

He added: “I’m looking forward to it.

“Some of my hardest fights have been in the gym and in the gym, there’s not a lot of people, so this is just like that.

“When you’re in camp and you’re sparring round after round. I’ve had some really hard fights in the gym.

“When the bell goes, it doesn’t matter if there are 100 people there or 100,000, it’s just about the guy in front of you.”

What time does the fight start?

The fight is due to start at around 10pm tonight.

What TV channel is it on?

The fight will be shown on Channel 5 with the programme starting at 9pm.

Is there a live stream?

The fight can be streamed free on the Channel 5 website or via their app.

Who is on the undercard?

Conah Walker vs Nathan Bendon

Isaac Chamberlain vs Antony Woolery

Idris Virgo vs Josh Hodgins

Michael Hennessy Jnr vs Tom Brennan

Latest news

Shakan Pitters spent lockdown losing family quizzes – so he can’t wait to get back to winning ways in the ring.

The Birmingham boxer takes on Chad Sugden for the British light-heavyweight title tonight at Channel 5’s studios.

Pitters, 31, was due to face Sugden back in March but the coronavirus pandemic put the bout on hold.

It gave Pitters the chance of some extra family time but the unbeaten boxer got his first taste of defeat.

“We had quiz nights with my family on the Houseparty app,” he said.

“I was always finishing second or third in the quiz. My brother’s girlfriend kept winning it all the damn time.

“We would meet on there at 9pm and we would be on there till 2 or 3 in the morning competing.

“I’ll be back to winning ways when I’m back in the ring this weekend though.”

Pitters was a latecomer to boxing after his dream of becoming a professional footballer was ended at 17 when he was released by West Brom.

His father, Colin, was a professional fighter but was never keen for his son to follow his career path.

But now, with a 13-0 record and at 31, he believes he can still achieve success in the sport.

“I always knew I would be successful at something but I didn’t know at the time what it would be.

“I want to be the best. I always did everything I could to better myself.

“To become British champion, that would be something special.”

Pitters will get the chance to win the Lonsdale belt in front of a huge audience on terrestrial TV even if there will be no fans in the venue.

There will be plenty more eyes on the bout than Dillian Whyte’s pay-per-view clash that is for sure.

And the Brummie boxer is hoping the exposure will put him in contention for big domestic clashes with the likes of Anthony Yarde, Joshua Buatsi and Lyndon Arthur.

He added: It is a shame there won’t be a crowd but I know when I’m fighting my family and loved ones will be watching.

“I love the stage. It will give me my chance to showcase my skills.

“At the level we are fighting at now, there are some big names I can face.

“With coronavirus making travelling more difficult, those domestic fights could get made now.”