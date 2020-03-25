Bradshaw was amazed at Brady’s decision to join Bucs

Terry Bradshaw struggles to connect the dots behind Tom Brady’s decision to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback and longtime NFL analyst for FOX Sports, said in an interview with The Athletic that he believed the story had more to offer. Bradshaw claims that Brady, who turns 43 in August, may have something more to prove.

“I don’t know what the hell Tom is doing,” said 71-year-old Bradshaw. “I think Tom, at 43, has to have something going on to leave there, right? He has to be. He has to feel that they don’t want him, he has to feel unnoticed.”

Bradshaw went on to explain his thoughts about an underlying gap between Brady and Patriot’s trainer Bill Belichick.

“Why on earth does he want to keep playing at 43, other than to prove New England that he is more important than Bill Belichick?” Said Bradshaw. “That’s how I would see it. Why the hell do you want to go to Tampa? The only thing I can think of is that the ego gets involved and you decide: ‘I’ll show them who is more important.’

“He knows they say, ‘Who was more important, the coach or the quarterback?’ Did (patriot owner) Robert Kraft come out and say, “We want him back, we need him back, he’s our type?” Is someone fighting for him? I didn’t notice anything about it. “

Brady, who signed a multi-year contract with Tampa Bay, won six Super Bowl titles, three NFL MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections during his 20 seasons in New England.

Adam Schefter of ESPN said the deal is a two-year, $ 50 million guarantee, all guaranteed, and includes $ 4.5 million in annual incentives. There is also a full no-trade provision.

Brady will have his work cut out for him with the Buccaneers, a franchise company that has had no playoffs since the 2007 season. Only the Cleveland Browns have a longer series without a playoff appearance.

Brady is second in NFL history for touchdown passes (541) and yards (74,571) at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. With Brady’s move to NFC South, the two 40s quarterbacks compete twice a season.

