Brady Quinn’s remark has angered Ohio State fans.

Brady Quinn’s remark has enraged Ohio State fans.

Brady Quinn, a former Notre Dame quarterback and failed Cleveland Browns quarterback, doesn’t have many supporters among Ohio State fans.

With his recent comments, he is unlikely to make many more.

Quinn pondered on Twitter over the weekend what Alabama quarterback Bryce Young would be like if he had three Ohio State receivers instead of one (transfer Jameson Williams).

Aside from the obvious eyerolls, this comment enraged a lot of Buckeyes fans.

CJ Stroud, the quarterback for Ohio State, is putting up incredible numbers, almost on par with Bryce Young.

Due to how far ahead the Buckeyes have been in many games, Stroud has kept pace despite playing four fewer quarters.

There’s also the issue of Alabama’s recruiting, which has consistently outperformed Ohio State over the years.

As many Buckeyes fans are pointing out on Twitter, the fact that the Buckeyes now have playmakers should not be used against Stroud or in favor of Young.

Going into the final few weeks of voting, the Heisman Trophy race is going to be close.

Although Stroud and Young are the clear favorites, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has a chance to win some votes from either of them.

Alabama and Ohio State fans have always had a tense relationship.

When it comes to the Heisman Trophy race, however, it’s as if it’s a national championship game.

Was Brady Quinn’s remark about Ohio State and Alabama inappropriate?

