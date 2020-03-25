Bragado: «I take a breath and I will try to go to my eighth Games»

No one can speak with more knowledge about what an Olympic Games means than Jesús Ángel García Bragado (Madrid, 50 years old). It has seven. Since Barcelona 92 ​​none have been lost. Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio de Janeiro 2016. The record number of the Canadian rider Ian Millar, the “Captain Canada”, who has competed in ten Olympic Games, will not reach his own decision . But if health respects him, the Madrid-based marcher settled in Catalonia will compete in Tokyo 2021 in his eighth Games.

“The postponement could be seen coming, it seemed inevitable,” says Bragado on the other end of the phone. Once the scenario we are in has been confirmed, there was no other option but to ratify the change to 2021. They have never been held in an odd year, but that’s how the circumstances were. ”

“The announcement eliminates the stress that we athletes had because you already know that you have another year ahead to prepare yourself,” he analyzes. We were in a situation of avoiding losses, without training, only with maintenance gymnastics.

In Tokyo 2021 (or 2020 what will the Games be called officially even if they are held a year later) García Bragado will be 51 years old. Advantage or drawback? Well, I’m a 50-year-old, and I’m a 51-year-old. I’m not going to make a pact with the devil … I have a year to do good planning. I will try that time does not pass, put myself in the best hands, and surround myself with the best team. But everything with much more calm ».

Bragado reminds other veterans that they may not see his horizon: «This goes around neighborhoods, we want to think the best for everyone, but maybe Pau Gasol doesn’t see himself trying to stretch his career for another year. In other words, he has more time to find solutions to his battered foot ».

«I have undergone hip operations, an operated meniscus, varicose veins … I carry war wounds because this is an elite sport and you put the body under great stress. The recovery after the Doha World Cup has been very long, we went to South Africa for concentration, I had no vacation. And that shows a lot, “he says.

Bragado looks to the future of his sport. «From another point of view, young people have one more year, which in some cases, such as that of María Vicente, means that they can debut in 2021 in some Games. It can form better, grow.

«I catch my breath and I will keep trying to go to the eighths. It hurts me that I already had the classification and I suppose that this situation modifies it ». .