Brahim Diaz of AC Milan has been linked to stunning pop star Ana Mena, with the two rumored to be’secretly dating.’

Real Madrid has loaned the 22-year-old to the Serie A club.

Diaz has scored four goals and assisted four more times in 26 appearances for Milan so far this season.

But it was off the field where he made news over the weekend.

Diaz was spotted flirting with Mena, a Spanish pop star and actress, at the Sanremo Festival, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The reunion comes two years after they were photographed at a movie theater in Madrid.

Mena, 24, has denied the couple’s relationship.

Diaz, meanwhile, is in his second season at Milan after being loaned out by Real Madrid after only 21 appearances for the Spanish club.

He is expected to return to Madrid at the end of the season.

After moving to the Etihad from Spain at the age of 16, Diaz was a product of Malaga and then Manchester City’s youth system.

Before agreeing to join Madrid, Pep Guardiola wanted to keep the midfielder.

“We want him, we want to extend his contract four or five years – we will do everything we can, but it’s in his hands,” the Spanish coach said at the end of 2018.

“My advice is for him to leave if he doesn’t want to stay.”

It’s that easy.

“We protect him – as we do Jadon and Phil – but he must choose.”

“That’s all there is to it.”

