Brandbrief des DOSB: Association sees itself forgotten

VThe dying clubs due to the Corona crisis, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) warns of the loss of top athletes and the end of the diversity of German sports. “Clubs and associations of non-profit sport (cannot) survive without the support of the federal, state and local authorities,” says a fire letter that DOSB CEO Veronika Rücker and DOSB President Alfons Hörmann addressed to politicians in the federal government and last week Countries.

The socially indispensable achievements of the 90,000 sports clubs are in danger. In many cases, serious financial losses for athletes living at a subsistence level could lead to the termination of their competitive sports careers.

Rücker and Hörmann demand that organized and non-profit sport with its structures should be taken into account in the various rescue packages and that it should be able to slip under the federal government’s € 50 billion umbrella with its help for the self-employed and small businesses. They also expect an aid program. In her letter it says: “Set up an emergency fund for sport!” This tone does not meet with a positive response everywhere, especially since sport cannot quantify the need for clubs, associations or the regional sports associations. “The extent is currently not foreseeable,” writes the DOSB.

“I can guarantee that the funding that was earmarked for top-class sport in 2020 will be paid out one-to-one,” said Dagmar Freitag, Member of the Bundestag, Chair of the Parliament’s Sports Committee. “We will not cut back even if the Olympics are postponed and cannot be trained at the moment. That applies to athletes as well as to coaches and competitive sports personnel. ”In their opinion, the same amount of funds will be available for preparing for the summer games in Tokyo that are scheduled for 2021 as this year. The federal government’s top sports funding from the Interior Ministry this year amounts to 262 million euros.

However, the SPD MP also makes it clear that she currently thinks little of an aid program for sport alone. Short-time work and grants, as they are available to small companies and the self-employed, can also be used by clubs and associations. She also sees it as a task of the DOSB to provide clubs and associations with the best possible advice on the legal funding options. In the allusion to the solidarity fund of one million euros that the DOSB founded on Monday with funds from its German Sports Foundation, the MP praised that solidarity within sport was the right step. The foundation was established with surpluses from the 2006 World Cup and, according to DOSB, has funds of just under 2.5 million euros with 2.8 million euros in foundation capital. In recent years, she has supported, among other things, the new building of the DOSB with one million euros, the Olympic application from Hamburg with 300,000, the fund of the German Sports Arbitration Court with 100,000 and the fight against sexual abuse of children with 70,000 euros.

F.A.Z.-Newsletter Coronavirus The whole world talks about the corona virus. All news and analysis about the spread and fight against the pandemic in your email inbox every day. The DOSB is convinced that the alarm that the letter should trigger is justified. When it came to making quick economic aid decisions, politicians and administrators did not think of charitable structures. Awareness of this contributed to the fact that eight of the sixteen countries had created procedures that allowed clubs to request help. In the other countries, clubs could not apply for federal funding. Hamburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Berlin, Hesse and Bavaria have launched their own aid programs for sport. The federal government should launch the sports emergency fund for top-class sport. The DOSB struck a pathetic tone in its brand letter. “Especially in organized sports, we live up to our social responsibility and consistently avoid physical social contacts,” Hörmann says. Unfortunately, this also means stopping game, training and competition operations in all clubs and associations. By postponing the Olympic and Paralympic Games by one year, the international sports family, according to the DOSB, also signaled that the health of the world’s population was a top priority. Until the postponement of the games, the DOSB had offered members of its Olympic team, who like everyone else were affected by the closure of sports facilities and a ban on contact, to place them at locations in Germany where training was permitted with exemptions.

