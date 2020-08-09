Brandi Rhodes deletes twitter account after fans slam wrestling exec over AEW heels $49 ‘fan club’

AEW’S Chief Brand Officer and wrestler Brandi Rhodes has deleted her Twitter account after she was criticized for launching an $49 fan club.

On Wednesday, Brandi announced the AEW Heels, which some excited fans thought was a new feature for All Elite Wrestling’s struggling women’s division.

Alleliteheels.com TODAY!!!

A post shared by Brandi Rhodes (@thebrandirhodes) on Aug 6, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

However, some fans were outraged to learn that the “fan club” came at an annual cost of $49 annually.

There was also confusion over whether the club was about women’s wrestling or about female wrestling fans.

Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration on the price and to question Rhodes about it.

Brandi responded by arguing with fans online.

Anytime you have free content & change it to a pay wall, people will always rebel. even if it was a one time payment of $4.99

It just shows me that those in charge don’t understand the internet & how to manuever it. especially when trying to make some money.🤷🏽‍♂️

Brandi Rhodes isn’t cut out to be a business woman. At all.

Brandi Rhodes offering a social media strategy course on AEW heels then getting salty & spending the next 48 hours arguing with fans over Heels, their women’s division & womens wrestling in general is next level tone deaf & hilarious. pic.twitter.com/zqzlD9nD69

Cody and Brandi Rhodes might be the most out of touch couple in Pro Wrestling. Jesus Herman Christ they’re daft.

Good concept, bad execution. I know a lot of people are mad about the $50 paywall because it’s basically the price of a PPV, but the way the EVPs have handled the criticism for it has not been ideal, especially with the recent booking of their women’s division.

Brandi Rhodes may be cute and all but she’s wrong. Women love women’s wrestling just as much as men’s wrestling. Women know that women’s wrestling needs more support thanks to the archaic views on it.

see if brandi rhodes gave a shit about female fans, she wouldn’t make them have to shell out 60$ a year to feel safe and have access to content.

In promotional material for Heels, photos of the AEW’s women’s division suggested to some fans it would be a way for them to see more female wrestlers.

Brandi responded that “many women are not fans of women’s wrestling” and said the fan club was more about female fans of all professional wrestling.

Brandi is the wife of Wrestler Cody Rhodes. The pair met in the the WWE and are now executives for All Elite Wrestling.

After Brandi mocked fans for questioning the price she deleted her account, leaving some questioning her professionalism.

According to the AEW Heels press release, the first official event is Friday, though there is no word whether it will go ahead.

Some wrestling fans have been critical of the AEW, arguing it should be doing a lot more for its women’s division.

The Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament started on YouTube earlier this month, and was not featured on their weekly televised show on TNT.

There was also no mention of the tournament on the Dynamite show right after the first rounds on YouTube.

This compares poorly to the WWE’s women division, which has seen an evolution over the past five years with their talent being heavily promoted – and women headlining Wrestlemania 35 last year.

The Sun has reached out to Brandi and the AEW for comment.