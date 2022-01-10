Trending
Brandon Staley is being slammed for his actions on Sunday.

It almost happened, to be sure.

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders went into Sunday night’s game needing only a tie to qualify for the playoffs.

That’s right, if both teams had kneeled for every play of the game, they would have advanced to the playoffs.

Both the Chargers and the Raiders would have advanced to the playoffs if the Steelers had been eliminated.

Instead, the Raiders and Chargers gave it their all for four quarters and overtime, and we were on the verge of a tie.

Las Vegas, on the other hand, won in overtime with a game-winning field goal, advancing to the playoffs and eliminating Los Angeles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to rejoice as well, as they were able to enter without a tie.

However, with a late timeout, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley may have cost his team a playoff berth.

During the Raiders’ final overtime drive, Staley called a timeout.

Las Vegas got into field goal position for the win after the timeout.

That was a mistake.

Brandon Staley Getting Crushed For What He Did Sunday Night

