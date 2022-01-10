Brandon Staley is being slammed for his actions on Sunday.

It almost happened, to be sure.

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders went into Sunday night’s game needing only a tie to qualify for the playoffs.

That’s right, if both teams had kneeled for every play of the game, they would have advanced to the playoffs.

Both the Chargers and the Raiders would have advanced to the playoffs if the Steelers had been eliminated.

Instead, the Raiders and Chargers gave it their all for four quarters and overtime, and we were on the verge of a tie.

Las Vegas, on the other hand, won in overtime with a game-winning field goal, advancing to the playoffs and eliminating Los Angeles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to rejoice as well, as they were able to enter without a tie.

However, with a late timeout, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley may have cost his team a playoff berth.

During the Raiders’ final overtime drive, Staley called a timeout.

Las Vegas got into field goal position for the win after the timeout.

That was a mistake.

Brandon Staley Getting Crushed For What He Did Sunday Night

Brandon Staley cost his team the playoffs. Dumbest timeout ever. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) January 10, 2022

They were going to do it and Staley called timeout. Why TF did he call timeout? — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 10, 2022

I’m not kidding when I say Brandon Staley taking that timeout is the worst call in sports history. Raiders were clearly content on running it out. Chargers were guaranteed a playoff spot and he said “nope” — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) January 10, 2022

Brandon Staley called timeout because he thought they were gonna go for it on 4th down — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 10, 2022

Looking forward to hearing why Staley and the Chargers called the timeout. — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) January 10, 2022