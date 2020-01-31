Brandon Williams’ mother reveals Manchester United pops into her cafe for sausage and egg fry-ups

Brandon Williams has the ingredients to become a long-term fixture at Manchester United but his mother has revealed what really has made him hungry to succeed.

The defender is enjoying a breakout season with the Red Devils since making his first-team debut in September.

The 19-year-old has earned copious plaudits for his tenacious performances at left back and his mum, Lisa, believes it’s all down to one particular meal she provides him at her a market stall cafe in Harpurhey, Manchester. Although she joked that may change from now on, now it’s in the public domain to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

‘He has sausage and egg on toast,’ she told the Daily Star. ‘He’ll probably get it off Ole now I’ve said that!’

Despite the food-in-question not being a traditional staple of a footballer’s diet, Williams’ has been a breath of fresh air in a stop-start campaign from United so far.

And understandably his displays have provided a sense of immense pride for Lisa – who has photos of him in action proudly stationed at work.

‘I’m very proud of Brandon. He’s done really well,’ she added.

‘Whenever he’s played everyone comes up and says how well he’s done, and now he’s playing more games it’s happening more. I’m a real proud mum.’

After coming off the bench during Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round 6-0 win at Tranmere, Williams will be hoping to play a greater role against local rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.