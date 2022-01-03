Brazil and Argentina haven’t won a World Cup in 20 years, and they’ll need to be at their best to beat European powerhouses.

Brazil and Argentina haven’t won a World Cup in 20 years, so they’ll have to be at their best to beat European powerhouses.

It’s been twenty years since South America last won the World Cup.

In 2002, Brazil won the fifth and sixth titles in Japan and South Korea.

Every World Cup campaign since then has ended as soon as they faced a western European team in the knockout rounds.

They lost to France in 2006, Holland in 2010, Germany in 2014 – in spectacular fashion on home soil – and Belgium three years ago.

Argentina’s story isn’t all that dissimilar.

True, they beat Switzerland, Belgium, and Holland en route to the 2014 final, but they’ve lost to the Europeans in each of the last two decades – Germany in 2006, 2010, and 2014, and France most recently.

Brazil and Argentina have already secured their places in Qatar despite the fact that four rounds of qualifying remain.

They’ve sailed through the campaign with relative ease.

Brazil is undefeated, and Argentina hasn’t lost a match in nearly two years.

Both teams can look forward to Qatar with confidence, not least because their defenses are in good shape.

Tight defenses are often the difference between winning and losing championships.

At the moment, Brazil appears unlikely to concede a goal, whereas Argentina has made significant progress in this area.

Emiliano Martinez’s rise at Aston Villa has been significant.

He appears to be Argentina’s first top-level goalkeeper in decades, and ex-player and top pundit Diego Latorre recently named him the country’s footballing personality of the year in his newspaper column.

The South American giants have another reason to believe: last year’s Euros.

The tournament was exciting and had its share of highs and lows.

However, it lacked a truly outstanding team.

Perhaps the best proof is that World Cup champions Italy are far from assured of a place in the tournament.

The impression left was of a continent with a lot of depth, but no clear frontrunner for Qatar.

There were probably ten teams in the Euros who could beat Brazil or Argentina on a good day.

On the other hand, no one at the tournament could beat the South Americans.

However, there is a brand-new factor at work in Qatar.

This World Cup will be held in November and December instead of the usual June and July.

This is a significant shift, and whatever flaws there may be with the process, it promises to be a positive one.

The major issue that has plagued the modern world…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.