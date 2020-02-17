Brazil legend Cafu backs Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold to win Ballon d’Or

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has the potential to be a future Ballon d’Or winner, according to two-time World Cup-winning full-back Cafu.

The Brazil and AC Milan legend believes he sees some of his own characteristics in the 2-year-old, who won the Champions League last season and is on course to lift the Premier League this campaign.

Liverpool fans may take the acclaim with a pinch of salt though, as Cafu also backed former Reds full-back and current Rangers defender Jon Flanagan to be a world beater back in 2014.

On their current defender, Cafu told the Mirror: ‘I think ­Alexander-Arnold is one of the best in the world, no doubt about it.

‘He has got big potential. I can see lots of similarities between him and me when I was playing. I would say he’s got a Brazilian instinct in the way he plays.

‘My advice for him is ­simple: just keep doing what you have been doing for the last few years. Alexander-Arnold shouldn’t change his way of playing. Even if he makes mistakes, he should carry on doing what he’s doing.

‘I think he has what it takes to become a Ballon d’Or winner. We have to change this ­paradigm where the Ballon d’Or is only won by ­attackers and strikers.’

Alexander-Arnold is one of the leading contenders for player of the year this season after a sensational campaign, which has seen him register 10 assists, in addition to the 12 goals he created last year.

On Flanagan, Cafu said in 2014: ‘I first started hearing about him by watching Premier League matches and observing his performance along with other players,’ said the 43-year-old.

‘I then started seeing some news saying he is the Red Cafu! So there’s nothing better than coming to the city and taking a picture with my successor.

‘He is a good player; still young and developing, but already gaining recognition at Liverpool and he might even have an opportunity with the English national team. He’ll be a great English player in the future.

‘He has speed, strength and determination. He’s an athlete who goes after it and never gives it up. That’s exactly what I used to do; there were no missing chances for me, no tiredness and no being dejected.’