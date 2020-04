The former world football star, the Brazilian Ronaldinho, was this April 4, 2020 imprisoned for a month now in Paraguay, where he was detained for using false passports. The former wing of Barça and PSG is in an improvised cell, the office of a police station in the capital Asuncion. His trial has been halted since the precautionary measures taken in the country in order to stem the Covid-19 pandemic, freezing judicial activity at least until Easter.