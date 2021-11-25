Bre Tiesi, the stunning ex-wife of former NFL star Johnny Manziel, shakes her bum at the ‘craziest divorce party’ with bikini-clad pals.

Bre Tiesi, the stunning ex-wife of former NFL player Johnny Manziel, shakes her bum at the ‘craziest divorce party’ with bikini-clad pals.

EX-NFL star Johnny Manziel’s ex-wife celebrated their divorce by throwing a PARTY.

Breana Tiesi took to social media to share photos of herself at the party with her bikini-clad friends, even doing a celebratory bum shake.

Manziel saw the humour in the situation.

The 30-year-old beauty has been separated from Manziel, 28, since 2019, but they celebrated their official divorce in style.

For the party in sunny Miami, she was accompanied by a group of her pals.

Tiesi also shared a slew of naughty photos on Instagram, much to the delight of her nearly 500,000 followers.

“I do, I did, I’m officially done,” she wrote on Instagram.

Thank you to all of my girlfriends for throwing the craziest divorce party ever.

No offense to J; I wish you nothing but the best, and I adore you.”

Tiesi went all out by donning a revealing swimsuit with the word’single’ emblazoned across the back.

Manziel, on the other hand, saw the humor in it and replied to her post with ten laughing emojis.

Tiesi and Manziel were engaged in 2017 and married the following year.

However, the divorce has been in the works since 2019 and is now final.

“I do, I did, I’m officially done,” her divorce cake read after two years of waiting for the paperwork to be completed.

“Finally divorced…” in the shape of a broken heart.

Manziel is a former first-round NFL draft pick who won the Heisman Trophy for best college football player in the United States in 2012.

However, he left the league just two seasons after being drafted, and his once promising NFL career came to an end in disappointment.

