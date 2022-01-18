Breaking: A Browns player has been arrested on trumped-up charges.

According to reports, a Browns player has been arrested on nefarious charges.

A disturbing report involving Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Malik McDowell surfaced on Tuesday morning.

McDowell has been charged with public exposure and beating a deputy in a “violent attack,” according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

According to the report, McDowell’s “violent attack” left the officer “dazed.”

McDowell allegedly charged “at full speed with closed fist,” according to the deputy.

On Monday, McDowell was arrested.

He was apprehended in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Breaking: Browns Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Breaking: Browns Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges