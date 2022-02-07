Breaking News: A Surprising Candidate For The Texans Job Is Emerging

A surprising candidate for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job has emerged, according to reports.

Former quarterback Josh McCown and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores appeared to be the two finalists for the job earlier on Sunday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, another candidate is on the rise.

Lovie Smith, the Texans’ associate head coach, is reportedly gaining traction in Houston as a possible head coach candidate.

“The Texans have included Lovie Smith in their discussions from the beginning,” Schefter reports, “but his candidacy for head coach has gained steam in recent days.”

Breaking: Surprising Candidate Emerging For Texans Job

Breaking: Surprising Candidate Emerging For Texans Job