Breaking News: The Giants are expected to make a decision on Joe Judge.

Brian Flores, Matt Nagy, and Mike Zimmer have all been affected by the NFL’s Black Monday.

Will Joe Judge, the head coach of the New York Giants, be next?

The Giants’ fans appear to have convinced themselves that Judge will be released this week.

This season, New York went 4-13 and lacked the “culture” that Judge attempted to instill.

The Giants, on the other hand, appear to be willing to give Judge another season to prove them wrong.

The Giants are sticking with Judge for now, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

I’m told #Giants HC Joe Judge “is staying,” per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 10, 2022