While filming, Brendan Fraser, the star of Batgirl, visits a Glasgow restaurant.

You can now see what a DC villain eats when they go out for a curry.

Brendan Fraser’s order at the Bantawala restaurant on Byres Road…

There is no better curry in Scotland than ours, as any Glaswegian knows.

Brendan Fraser, one of the stars of Batgirl, was seen eating curry at Bantawala, a popular Indian restaurant in London’s west end.

The star has been spotted around the city in recent days in his role as DC villain Firefly, with filming on the blockbuster well underway.

According to restaurant managers, he tried the Dal Nariyal Shorba, a coconut lentil soup, as well as chicken tikka masala with rice, garlic naan, and tandoori broccoli.

Dylan Singh exclaimed, “Look who just came in for a meal!”

“We are thrilled to have welcomed Mr Brendan Fraser to Bantawala earlier today as he is currently filming the new Batgirl film in Glasgow.”

He has a fantastic sense of style!

