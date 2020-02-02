Brendan Rodgers confirms Leicester want clarification after handball call in defeat by Aston Villa

Leicester have requested clarification on why they were denied what looked a clear penalty in their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat by Aston Villa.

With Villa 1-0 up on the night, James Maddison’s shot was blocked by the arm of Marvelous Nakamba inside the box – but referee Mike Dean did not give a penalty and VAR did not overturn the decision.

Maddison questioned the call on Twitter and boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the Foxes had asked for their confusion at the decision to be included in Dean’s report, in the hope they will receive a full explanation.

It was the second of two penalty shouts that were checked at the same time by VAR, the first of which was a shot that hit the ribs of Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

Rodgers said: ‘We’ll definitely ask the question as it’s good to have the clarity. If that wasn’t a handball, then it’s nice to know why, because we don’t really have an excuse now (for getting such decisions wrong).

‘If the referee didn’t quite see it in the game, that’s why VAR is there so it would be good to get that clarity and that’s something we’ll do as a club.

‘When I look back on the game and the coverage, it didn’t look as if it was looked at for a long period of time, which was interesting, because it was probably the clearest handball you’ll see. Unless there is a new ‘natural’ position for the arm, I can’t see why it’s not a penalty.’

A late goal from Trezeguet sealed a 2-1 win for Villa and took them through 3-2 on aggregate to face Manchester City in the Final in March.

Leicester remain third in the Premier League and have a home tie against either Coventry or Birmingham in the FA Cup third round.