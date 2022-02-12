Brendan Rodgers hints at a move to Manchester United as the Leicester manager looks for a home in Wilmslow, 13 miles from Old Trafford.

Brendan Rodgers has hinted at a move to Manchester United as the Leicester manager looks for a home in Wilmslow, 13 miles from Old Trafford.

Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, has relocated to Cheshire’s ‘football belt.’

Rodgers was looking for a posh address, as we previously reported, and has now secured a penthouse in Wilmslow — a postcode shared by some of the game’s biggest names.

He’ll have a long commute to the Foxes’ training ground, fueling speculation that his ideal next job will be in Manchester.

Although the move was made for family reasons, being so close to one of the local behemoths will come in handy if a future position at one of the local behemoths becomes available.

Klopp lived in Formby when he was Liverpool manager, later renting the house to his successor Jurgen Klopp before selling it.

Meanwhile, the Foxes manager has admitted that in order to turn around a stuttering season, he had to be “harsh” with his players.

Leicester, the defending Premier League champions, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship Nottingham Forest last week and are now in 12th place in the Premier League ahead of their match against West Ham.

“It’s probably the first time in all honesty that I’ve had to be as harsh as that,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“It’s sometimes necessary to be harsh in order to be clear.”

The truth is that we’ve given up far too many goals this season.

“The pressing aspects of our game haven’t been as good as we’d hoped.

“As a team, we haven’t done a good enough job defending.”

“I’ve always been open and honest with the players, and I’ve told them that from the start.”

“I’m not going to tell them something I could tell them right now in six months.”

“Normally, you’d hold off and think about it for a few days before saying something, but I felt compelled to say what I said at the time.”

“The players have known what I want from the beginning because I’ve been with them and looking after them, helping them develop their game.”

“Because of what we’ve been able to do, the majority of them have improved their living conditions, including better contracts.”

“As the leader, you must inform them if that level drops and performance levels drop.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.