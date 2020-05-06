Brendan Rodgers hopes Jurgen Klopp doesn’t repeat his Liverpool title near-miss

Brendan Rodgers hopes the current Liverpool team do not have to go through what he and his Reds side did in 2014 by narrowly missing out on the Premier League title.

Liverpool looked all but certain to end their 30-year wait for a top flight crown this term with a seemingly unassailable lead of 25 points at the top of the table.

However the coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc across sports all round the world has put the coronation of Jurgen Klopp’s side as champions in doubt, with talks over how to continue or end the season still ongoing.

Rodgers’ Liverpool team were also within touching distance of the league title back in 2014, only for a late season defeat by Chelsea at Anfield to allow Manchester City to snatch the title from underneath their noses.

Now Rodgers, who was sacked by Liverpool just over a year later hopes his Anfield successor does not have to go through the same experience.

‘They’ve clearly been consistently the best team,’ Rodgers said on presenter Eamonn Holmes’ podcast Eamonn and the Gaffers. ‘The level that they’ve been playing at, the quality – they’ve just been absolutely fantastic.

‘So it would be an absolute shame if they don’t get the chance to to lift the title.

‘They’ve been waiting so, so long – they’re deserving of it. But Jurgen will be like everyone, hoping that we can get back playing but obviously in a safe environment.

‘It just wasn’t to be for us and of course you have moments where you think back to that season. We were so close, and it would have been brilliant for us to have done it. But it wasn’t to be so you just have to to move on.’

There will be a Premier League meeting on Friday with the aim on how to resume the remaining nine match rounds during the summer.

‘Project Restart’ aims at getting players back into training in three weeks ahead of a June 8 restart.

However plans by the government to extend the lockdown into June, as well as uncertainty surrounding if players’ feel they can safely play means a resumption in the 2019-20 still looks a long way off.