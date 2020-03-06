Brendan Rodgers targets FIVE wins from last 10 games as Leicester boss takes aim at Champions League

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester will need to win at least five of their remaining 10 games to qualify for the Champions League for only the second time in their history.

Despite taking only 12 points from their last 12 Premier League fixtures, the third-placed Foxes still have an eight-point cushion to Manchester United in fifth, and are on track to end the campaign in the top four.

For the first time this season, Rodgers talked openly of the prospect of Champions League football and has set his team a target to achieve it.

He said: ‘We are looking at least to win half of them, maybe more. That’s our focus. It’s something we are ready to embrace, we’ve put ourselves into great position, what’s gone before is gone and we’re in a brilliant position.

‘If you assess the position we are in, we don’t want to finish any lower. It means that with 10 games to go if we can get the points we want we may not finish any lower.’

Leicester face struggling Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Monday and, on paper, have a promising fixture list. They have already played Liverpool and Manchester City home and away and still have matches with Watford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth ahead, as well as Villa.

Top scorer Jamie Vardy is expected to be involved in that game after missing the last two fixtures with a calf problem, but left-back Ben Chilwell may miss out due to a hamstring injury.

Before Christmas, the gap to fifth place reached 14 points at one stage, before Leicester’s form declined slightly, with Rodgers admitting that the size of the gap might have lulled his players into thinking the job was already done.

He added: ‘When we were in such a great position with the gap, the distance, there may have been a subconscious feeling among the players. It can naturally be there and that can happen to any team. But we are still well on track with the goals we set at the start of the season.’