Brendan Rodgers, the new manager of Manchester United, has been urged to get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo as soon as possible because he ‘doesn’t fit the club’s high-tempo style.’

If Brendan Rodgers is hired by Manchester United, he will be told to fire Cristiano Ronaldo and replace him with a high-pressing style.

Old Trafford officials have approached Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri about taking over the job left vacant by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal, according to SunSport.

If Rodgers accepts the position, he will face a difficult task in turning around Man United’s season.

Carlton Cole, however, believes he is the best candidate for the job.

“Leicester fans are going to hate me for this one, but I believe Brendan Rodgers could go in and be the right man for the Man United job,” he told talkSPORT.

“Get rid of Ronaldo; he’ll have to be escorted out by [Rodgers].”

“The reason for this is because someone like Brendan wants to build for the future.”

“They’ve got a couple of very good prospects in that team who haven’t even played yet, and there’s talk of Jude Bellingham joining them as well.”

“You have to think ahead – is Ronaldo Man United’s future?”

“We know how Brendan Rodgers wants to play; he enjoys the high press, high energy, and working off the ball.”

“He’ll get rid of the players who don’t fit into that formation or system; otherwise, he’ll be betraying his own morals.”

“Man United need to be a high pressing team, they need energy,” Cole said when asked why Rodgers should get rid of Ronaldo, who has nine goals in 13 games this season.

“Then coming into this season and getting Ronaldo, you’re not going to turn him down if he’s coming to you, so they have to ride it.”

“I don’t think Ole has figured out how to go back to last season and add Ronaldo in order to build for the future.”

“Ronaldo is the main man now, and he’s scoring all the goals, including the important ones, but getting into this season with Ronaldo hasn’t helped him in the least.”

United has had a difficult season so far.”

