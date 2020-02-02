Brendan Rogers insists Leicester’s Carabao Cup disappointment will boosts them towards silverware

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester’s semi-final heartbreak against Aston Villa will give them the resolve they need to win trophies in future.

Leicester, who take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, were strong favourites to progress to the Carabao Cup Final, but were beaten 3-2 on aggregate over the two legs.

The Foxes, who are third, will move 11 points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea with a win, while they are at home to either Coventry or Birmingham in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Rodgers had multiple successes with Celtic but has yet to lift a major trophy south of the border.

He said: ‘I’ve lost in semi-finals before so you know that what’s around the corner is lots more good days.

‘You build experience, and especially for a lot of the young players, it’s as close as they’ve got in terms of a cup final in these last few years.

‘So indirectly it will help them. It might not feel like it at the time. The next day it’s hard, but they came in on Thursday, and they will get round it again.

‘You just work harder than you’ve ever done and you’ve got to focus and get into your next game.

‘It really is as simple as that, but you then have to work as a manager to ensure that confidence is still there.

‘Everyone hurts, everyone is disappointed, but you’ve got to get over that, and that’s what it’s like at the very highest level.

‘You’d rather have those feelings and build that resilience than be out of it in the first round.’

Leicester on Friday completed the signing of defender Ryan Bennett from Wolves, on loan until the end of the season.

The deal will be converted into a permanent transfer if the 29-year-old centre-back – who gives Rodgers the option of playing with a back three – makes a certain number of appearances. He will not, however, be able to feature against his parent club in the Premier League on February 14.