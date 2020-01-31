Brentford 0-1 Nottm Forest: Joe Lolley’s deflected strike sinks play-off rivals

Joe Lolley certainly isn’t melting in the intensifying heat of the Championship promotion race as Nottingham Forest ratcheted up the pressure on the top two.

It’s Forest, seeking to return to the Premier League for the first time in 21 years, now breathing down the necks of West Brom and Leeds after the midfielder’s goal saw off fellow hopefuls Brentford.

Lolley has made a fine art of scoring important goals and his eighth of the season at Griffin Park proved enough for three vital points.

It’s been a long time since Forest, once first division stalwarts, graced us with their presence in the top-flight but under the management of Sabri Lamouchi this season, they’ve made rapid progress.

Their fans, here in west London in large numbers, certainly believe, singing the manager’s name and how Forest are ‘magic home and away.’

‘We forced Brentford to play in a different way, with more long balls,’ said Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi. ‘It is a massive win, the players’ attitude, character and personality was perfect.

‘Nobody a month ago could imagine West Brom and Leeds losing a lot of points. We were so far back and now it is different – you see after just one month.

‘There are 17 matches to play and we need to be consistent. We are where we are and the players deserve that.’

Brentford boss Thomas Frank rued missed chances as they struggled to get a firm grip on the game.

‘They had one purpose – to make it scrappy from minute one. There were too many six or seven out of 10 performance today,’ he said.

‘They celebrated a big win for them as they knew this is one of the most difficult grounds to come to and win, so they celebrated like they won promotion. We can only blame ourselves, learn from this game and go into the next game.’

Forest, Fulham and Brentford are like peloton leaders in a cycling classic, swapping positions but collectively keeping up the heat on the top two, who looked certainties for promotion until their Christmas collapses.

The pursuit is very much on and quite a few in the pack could make a convincing case right now to be Premier League clubs come August.

This contest opened at the cracking tempo you’d expect from two teams devoted to attacking football and determined to reach the Premier League.

It was end-to-end, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo testing Forest keeper Brice Samba for the first time with a cross-shot, before Forest launched the counter-thrust that led to their 14th-minute opener.

Christian Norgaard conceded a corner with a miscued clearance and Tiago Silva swung in an inviting delivery. Brentford keeper David Raya got ahead of the crowd to punch clear.

But only as far as Lolley, lurking on the edge of the area, and the midfielder had no other thought but to shoot, as is usually his mindset.

His effort skimmed the inside of Julian Jeanvier’s leg as he tried in vain to close him down and looped beyond Raya’s helpless reach into the net.

It was Lolley’s eighth goal of the season, cementing his already comfortable position as Forest’s second most prolific player this season behind Lewis Grabban.

Brentford suddenly found themselves in unfamiliar territory – during the six consecutive home league wins before this fixture, they’d not once trailed. It was going to be fascinating to see how they would respond.

With incisive, attacking football was the answer. Mbeumo won the ball off Yuri Ribeiro near half-way, coming close to committing a foul, and stormed off down the right.

He found Ollie Watkins with space to shoot on the edge of the Forest box but, remarkably for a man in such hot form, he placed his shot wide.

Samba received a yellow card for time-wasting from the resulting goal kick, attracting the ire of the Ealing Road Terrace every time he dawdled on the ball thereafter.

The hosts were on top for the remainder of the first-half, with Samba clutching a Said Benrahma shot after another neat and tidy exchange of passes with Watkins.

But Sammy Ameobi reminded Brentford of Forest’s enduring threat on the break with a sharp turn and shot that just passed the post.

And from a free-kick in first-half stoppage time, Joe Worrall was left all alone at the back post and should have done better than head straight at Raya.

The second-half started at a similarly breakneck pace, with Grabban shooting straight at Raya as Forest went off in search of the security of a second goal. Prior to that, Benrahma had curled a shot beyond the far post.

But Brentford lacked their usual sparkle and a well-organised Forest back line kept their usually potent forward three at arm’s length.

The visitors screamed for a penalty when Grabban got goal-side of Ethan Pinnock and looked to be bundled over but referee Tim Robinson and his assistant weren’t moved.

’The penalty was clear but what can you do?’ said Lamouchi.

Brentford launched a late onslaught, with Samba touching a viciously dipping Emiliano Marcondes free-kick over the bar but Forest held firm.