Brentford 0 Chelsea 2: Tuchel’s side scrape into the Carabao Cup semi-finals thanks to a horror Jansson own goal and a Jorginho penalty.

THOMAS TUCHEL had to eat his words in order to get Chelsea through another tumultuous night.

After watching his little trooper play a full 90 minutes on his return from injury on Sunday, coach Tuchel claimed there was no way N’Golo Kante would play in this match.

With less than a quarter of an hour left in the game and his team struggling to hold off Brentford, the German was forced to turn to the inspirational midfielder and drag him off the bench.

Chelsea finally broke through four minutes later, thanks to some sublime trickery from the irrepressible Frenchman, albeit via an own goal.

And five minutes from time, Jorginho – another second-half substitute – scored from the penalty spot to seal a tense victory.

However, the fact that Tuchel had to call on a player as old as Kante, who is still recovering from a knee injury, shows that Chelsea are still on shaky ground.

In the camp, Covid has struck.

Last night, three otherwise healthy players were ruled out while serving their isolation sentences.

Accidents also play a role.

Chelsea, on the other hand, appear to be weathering a storm at the moment.

Despite this, Tuchel kept one of his promises last night.

That he might consider bringing in some of Chelsea’s younger players to help the team get through a tough period.

Xavier Simons, Jude Soonsup-Bell, and Harvey Vale, all teenagers, made their debuts, with two of them lasting an hour before the big boys took over.

Despite the haphazard nature of the starting lineup, a familiar face kept Chelsea in the game in the first half.

Three times, Kepa, the stand-in goalkeeper, made point-blank saves when the defenders in front of him were caught off guard, which is becoming an alarming trend.

After 12 minutes, striker Yoane Wissa aimed a cushioned header straight at him, when a more powerful approach would have been more rewarding.

Despite his inability to hold the ball, the Spaniard did enough to stop the danger posed by Pontus Jensen after 20 minutes.

Rico Henry outsprinted rookie Simons down Brentford’s right flank five minutes before the break and snatched a shot from a tight angle that Kepa pushed clear.

Chelsea looked composed when they had the ball, but shaky when they were put under pressure.

Tuchel can blame his team’s inexperience for their mistakes now that they’ve rejigged their lineup.

