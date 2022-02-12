Brentford 0 Crystal Palace 0: The Bees end a five-game losing streak but fail to win as Christian Eriksen is introduced to the crowd.

Brentford 0 Crystal Palace 0: The Bees end a five-game losing streak but fail to win as Christian Eriksen makes his debut in front of the home crowd.

BRENTFORD is in desperate need of a miracle to save their Premier League campaign, which is stuttering.

For the first time since his stunning Deadline Day transfer, Christian Eriksen was unveiled to the fans like a shiny new toy.

The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland eight months ago.

And the 29-year-old, who watched from the stands, knows he’ll have his work cut out for him to end the Bees’ six-game losing streak.

Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Frank Onyeka, and Anders Norgaard, who make up Brentford’s central midfield, have combined for only four Premier League goals.

One of the reasons why bringing in Eriksen and all of his creative abilities seemed like such a no-brainer once it became a possibility was that it seemed like a no-brainer.

And one of the playmaker’s glittering passes was desperately needed to bring this bore draw to life.

By the tenth minute, Norgaard had almost given his compatriot something to cheer about with a rasping volley that went just wide of the crossbar.

Rico Henry’s fierce, angled drive was then stopped by Joachin Anderson’s crucial block.

When the hosts were denied a penalty for a blatant Marc Guehi handball, tempers flared, but VAR determined that the Palace defender had been fouled by Norgaard in the build-up.

Sergi Canos then sent a cute through ball to Bryan Mbuemo, but Vicente Guaita intercepted it.

Wilfried Zaha stung the hands of David Raya with a ferocious shot as Palace fought back.

Josh Dasilva was brought on after the break to fill in for Vitaly Janelt, but even he couldn’t get the host’s creative juices flowing.

Zaha teed up James McArthur, who curled a sweet strike towards goal, but Raya did well to get it into his grasp.

