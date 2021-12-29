Brentford 0 Man City 1: Phil Foden’s early goal puts the Premier League champions EIGHT points clear at the top.

Brentford 0 Man City 1: Phil Foden’s early strike puts the Premier League champions EIGHT points clear at the top.

PHIL FODEN was back on the dance floor after leading Manchester City into the New Year by an incredible eight points.

After being benched for his team’s previous two games, Pep Guardiola reinstated England international Foden into the starting lineup.

Following a 7-0 win over Leeds two weeks ago, the 21-year-old forward was caught celebrating too much with teammate Jack Grealish.

However, he demonstrated that he has learned his lesson by scoring the game-winning goal against injury-plagued Brentford to lead City to their tenth straight Premier League victory.

They’ve won the title the last two years, in 2011 and 2017.

After this latest victory, the reigning Champions are now odds-on favorites to retain their title, according to the bookies.

Guardiola could even get away with letting Brentford striker Ivan Toney off the hook for a first-half stamp on Fernandinho.

Toney had clearly stood on the outstretched leg of the grounded City captain just seconds before.

Referee David Coote, however, let Toney off the hook after VAR determined that no further action was required.

