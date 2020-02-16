Brentford 1-1 Leeds: Defender Cooper rescues a point for stuttering Whites after Casilla’s howler

The goalkeeping gaffe that left Leeds United on the back foot in this match seemed to sum up their situation rather well. From comfortable to calamitous in no time at all.

Liam Cooper produced a simple back-pass, only for the ball to run under Kiko Casilla’s foot. As he tried to recover, he slipped, and Brentford scored the game’s opening goal.

Leeds know that sinking feeling all too well. Two months ago on Tuesday, Marcelo Bielsa’s men were top of the Championship table, sitting pretty on 46 points and 11 clear of third.

Yet then, like Casilla, they took their eyes off the ball and suffered an almighty slip.

Leeds recovered here, with Cooper equalising from a corner. The question is, after going from Championship frontrunners to catcher-uppers, can they do the same in the league?

‘Kiko does not need any words from me because I always support him,’ said Bielsa, whose side have now won only two of their last 11. ‘I know the human quality of the players of Leeds and he will receive support.’

It was Said Benrahma who capitalised on Casilla’s mistake before unveiling an undershirt with the message ‘je t’aime papa’ – ‘I love you Dad’ – as a tribute to his father who recently passed away.

But in truth, Brentford’s BMW attack – of Benrahma, Bryan Mbuemo and Ollie Watkins – struggled to get out of first gear. Their gifted opener was one of only two shots on target.

Head coach Thomas Frank, who had predicted Leeds would fear them prior to this meeting, said: ‘Ha! I don’t do mind games. It was very well done by some of you journalists taking things out of context. Leeds, for me, are the best team in the division. This was a fair point, a fair result.’

In a few months’ time, Griffin Park – and the cosiest press box in football – will be demolished. Even former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was here to soak in the atmosphere.

Nights such as these ones under the lights are now treasured by supporters who have been attending this old ground – built and opened back in 1904 – for years.

Yet how they would like to mark their debut season at their new 17,250-seater home by making it to the Premier League for the very first time.

Both Leeds and Brentford want to avoid the lottery that is the play-offs and so this was billed as potentially the biggest Championship clash of this campaign.

Perhaps that explained the nerves in several players while Leeds started to impose their style.

They controlled possession and crosses became a recurring theme. There was a scuffed shot by Jack Harrison and a soft header by Luke Ayling saved by David Raya.

Yet converting chances has become a problem for Bielsa’s players of late. Often Patrick Bamford has bore the brunt of the blame, for failing to apply those finishing touches.

While he worked away at one end, Brentford came close at the other in the 24th minute.

Watkins teed up Christian Norgaard, who whipped a shot just wide. Hands were on heads but seconds later, they were in the air as the hosts took the lead.

A straightforward back-pass from Cooper turned out to be anything but. The ball ran under Casilla’s foot. He then slipped before Benrahma scored into the empty net.

From now on, whenever the ball was played back to Casilla, it would be greeted by ironic cheers. He would not be allowed to forget about this error.

‘Leeds, Leeds are falling apart, again,’ rang round Griffin Park. Then as half time approached, the visitors pulled themselves back together to make it 1-1.

A corner should have been collected safely by Raya, or at least punched clear. Instead he flapped at it and quickest to react was Cooper, poking home.

At the break, Leeds were the happier of the two teams.

They came into this having lost their last six away league matches in London, including four away defeats this season alone. Suddenly, they were the ones in the driving seat.

There were calls of ‘wake up Brentford’ emerging from the home end.

Helder Costa produced a tame shot at Raya when, really, he had better options close by. Bielsa, sat on his bucket in the dugout, sent a death stare in his direction.

Ever since that gift from Casilla, Brentford had barely had a sniff of Leeds’ goal.

In the 74th minute, with Benrahma stood over a free-kick from 20 yards, he found the wall. Another opportunity to test a confidence-shaken Casilla went to waste.

As time ticked on, tiredness kicked in and spaces opened up. Let’s not forget, Championship clubs do not get the luxury of a winter break like their Premier League counterparts.

It ended 1-1, meaning five points separate first and fifth. The race is very much on.