Brentford 1 Wolves 2: In an action-packed game delayed by a drone and head injuries, a late Neves strike gives the visitors a point.

On a dramatic afternoon in West London, RUBEN NEVES scored a late winner for Wolves, snatching three points from Brentford.

Three minutes after halftime, the visitors took the lead thanks to a curling Joao Moutinho finish.

Ivan Toney then equalized for the hosts with a thunderous volley before Neves snuffed out any hopes.

Deep into stoppage time, Adama Traore had the ball in the back of the net for Wolves’ third goal, but VAR ruled it out for offside.

But the goals in the 3 p.m. kick-off at Brentford Community Stadium were far from the main talking points.

After a DRONE was spotted above the stadium, referee Peter Bankes was forced to order the players off for their own safety.

Rico Henry and Mathias Jensen, both of Brentford, were involved in a sickening head clash that forced both of them off covered in blood.

UP NEXT…