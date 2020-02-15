Brentford 3-2 Middlesbrough: Ollie Watkins’ late winner boosts Bees’ promotion push

Brentford manager Thomas Frank praised the mentality of his side as they left it late to beat Middlesbrough.

A strike by Ollie Watkins keeps the west Londoners firmly in the playoff picture. After letting the lead go twice, Frank was quick to pay tribute to his side.

He said: ‘What an attitude, character, mentality in this team. The most important bit when we’re playing here at Griffin Park is that we kept going with a coolness.

‘Of course it’s three points, but the way we kept going and scored that winner. This was a big one for us.

‘For me, captain Henrik Dasgaard has had a top season so far, and he has really developed into a top leader in so many ways.’

Brentford got the goal they deserved on 23 minutes, after Julian Jeanvier scrambled the ball over the line.

The game kicked into live after the restart, in the space of five minutes. Lewis Wing equalised on 58 minutes with a strike from outside the box.

The hosts retained the lead through Bryan Mbuemo two minutes, before Ashley Fletcher bundled home a corner on 63 minutes.

Watkins gave Brentford the lead again on 87 minutes after striking from eight yards out, an effort that turned out to be the winner.

Afterwards, Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate said ‘I thought we played well, to be honest. We controlled parts of the game, but they’re a good team, up the top of the table.’