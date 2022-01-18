Trending
Premier League side Brentford offer 6-month contract to Eriksen

Brentford, a Premier League club, has offered Eriksen a six-month deal.

After agreeing to terminate his contract with Inter Milan last month, Christian Eriksen is currently a free agent.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to the Athletic sports website, English club Brentford has offered Christian Eriksen a six-month deal with an option to extend for another year.

Eriksen, 29, has been without a contract since Inter Milan terminated his contract last month due to medical issues stemming from a cardiac arrest he suffered during a EURO 2020 Group B match against Finland in June.

Following emergency medical treatment on the pitch, he was rushed to a Danish hospital.

Eriksen was released from the hospital on June 18 after a successful surgery.

Inter Milan and his native Denmark did not play for several months after the midfielder became a free agent.

With Ajax Amsterdam, Eriksen won three Dutch championships.

Inter won the Italian Serie A title in 2021, and he appeared in 60 games for the club, scoring eight goals.

Since his debut in 2010, he has 36 goals in 109 international appearances for Denmark.

