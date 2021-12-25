Brentford are set to make a £14 million bid for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, but Nottingham Forest are looking for more.

Brentford are set to make a £14 million move for winger Brennan Johnson, but Nottingham Forest are demanding more.

In their pursuit of Nottingham Forest wideman Brennan Johnson, THOMAS FRANK’S Brentford could spend up to £14 million.

However, that may not be enough to close a deal.

For months, the bees have been buzzing around Johnson, 20.

His form has enticed the Premier League’s newcomers to rekindle their interest and make a better offer.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United have all been linked with a move for the Wales international.

Forest, on the other hand, is desperate to get promoted from the Championship this season.

They’re willing to take a chance, even if it means Johnson’s contract is about to expire.

Johnson would rather wait to see if a bigger team came in for him, according to sources close to the deal.

Meanwhile, Forest will make a fresh bid for Derby left-back Lee Buchanan, 20, in the January transfer window.

Before the Rams went into administration, Forest had THREE bids rejected, and they’re expecting a fee of around £1.5 million.

Derby wants £2 million, but the search for a new owner is taking longer than expected.

