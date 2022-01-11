Brentford have launched a bid for Braga left-back Francisco Moura, with a release clause of less than £25 million.

Braga has yet to respond to Brentford’s interest in Portuguese left-back Francisco Moura.

Last month, SunSport reported that the Bees had made contact about a potential deal for the 22-year-old, who has a £25 million release clause.

And it’s now been revealed that the Premier League club has made an offer for Moura that is slightly below that clause in order to complete the deal during the winter transfer window.

When it comes to negotiating player contracts, Braga and its president, Antonio Salvador, are well-known for their tenacity.

Last January, the Primeira Liga club turned down a £3.3 million loan offer from Liverpool to replace the injured Virgil Van Dijk, which included a £16.6 million buyout option.

Carmo’s contract included a £25 million release clause.

However, Salvador has previously stated that in order to balance the books, Braga will need to sell at least one star name per year – particularly given the ongoing pandemic.

Brentford are hoping to sign Moura this month to bolster their squad depth after being hit by injury, suspension, and Covid-19 positive cases.

Kristoffer Ajer, a £13.5 million summer signing from Celtic, has only recently returned from a hamstring injury suffered in late October.

Bees manager Thomas Frank has stated that the club will only make a January purchase if it is absolutely necessary – and Moura appears to be that defensive cover.

Moura was set to join Barcelona before suffering a cruciate ligament injury in November 2020, which forced him to miss the entire season.

Brentford officials were in Portugal last month to see Moura play in Braga’s 1-0 loss to FC Porto, but he scored the winner and was named man of the match in a 1-0 victory over Belenense SAD a week later.

Despite being a left-back by trade, Moura can also play as a wing-back or a left winger, which is ideal for manager Thomas Frank’s current 3-5-2 formation.

He started against Porto as a left wing-back in a 3-4-2-1 formation, and he is thriving under Carlos Carvahal, who previously managed Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday.

