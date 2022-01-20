Brentford have profited £151 million from transfers in the last six years, thanks to sales such as Watkins and Benrahma.

Brentford have profited £151 million from transfers in the last six years thanks to the sales of Watkins and Benrahma.

Brentford, who haven’t played in the Premier League since 1947, have made an impression with strong performances against Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Brentford has made £151 million in profit from transfers in only the last six years, which is almost as impressive as the results on the pitch.

Brentford’s reputation as a selling club stems from the fact that their best players have come and gone so frequently in the last six years.

Rather than being shaken by the loss of their prized assets, the club has thrived, as evidenced by their promotion to the Premier League last season.

The club has spent a total of £22 million on signings over the last six years, according to a sample of player sales.

What’s more astonishing is that those players were sold for a total of £173.7 million.

The total profit from player sales comes to £151.2 million.

Ollie Watkins’ £30 million move to Aston Villa in the summer of 2020 netted the Bees over £24 million in profit, after the forward was signed for just over £6 million from League Two Exeter.

Said Benrahma is another player who has profited handsomely for Thomas Frank’s team.

After being signed from Nice for a pittance of £1.5 million in 2018, the Algerian was sold to West Ham for just under £21 million in 2020, netting another huge £19 million profit.

So the Bees lost their two best players for a total of £51 million in the summer of 2020.

Despite this, they were promoted to the Premier League the following season after beating Swansea in the play-off final.

Neal Maupay was also a winner for the Bees, who sold him to Brighton for £20 million in 2019, just two years after signing him for less than £2 million.

That brings the total profit to £18 million.

Chris Mepham, a graduate of the B team, was sold to Bournemouth for £12 million in 201819 after rising through the ranks in West London.

The club is in their second season at the new state-of-the-art Community Stadium, which cost £71 million to construct.

So, just from those four players, they’ve made enough money to pay for their entire stadium.

Dean Smith, the former Brentford manager, enjoyed raiding his former club while in charge at Villa Park.

He also paid £12 million for Ezri Konsa in 2019, despite the fact that the centre-back had only joined Brentford for £2.6 million the year before.

Another player who switched from Brentford to Villa was Scott Hogan.

