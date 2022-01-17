Brentford make contact with ex-Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is close to making a return to the Premier League.

Brentford make contact with ex-Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is close to making a Premier League comeback.

Brentford are considering bringing Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League, but nothing is expected to happen soon.

Brentford have made contact with Christian Eriksen’s agent in recent weeks and hope to offer him a return to the Premier League.

Eriksen had a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 in June and had to be fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, which prevented him from returning to Inter Milan.

Eriksen, 29, signed a contract with the Serie A club last month, but he is adamant that he wants to continue playing.

Brentford are the first Premier League club to contact his agent, Martin Schoots.

Nothing is imminent, according to my sources, and the Bees are awaiting word from Eriksen’s camp on a short-term deal to return to the Premier League.

Other clubs have expressed an interest in Eriksen, who is currently weighing his options.

However, he is said to prefer a return to England, and according to a report published on Sunday, a decision could be made by the end of the week.

Eriksen, who currently resides in northern Italy, has been training with FC Chiasso, a Swiss third-tier club located just a short distance from his current residence.

Last month, he told a Danish broadcaster that he hopes to play in the World Cup with Denmark, and that he prioritizes playing time over potential wage demands.

Brentford, who have a strong Danish connection thanks to manager Thomas Frank and a sister club in FC Midtjylland, can provide him with a platform within their wage structure.

To complete any move, Eriksen would have to pass a stringent medical examination, but he insists there is “no reason” not to play again.

“My heart has been put to the ultimate test in every way possible,” he said.

It’s fine, according to the doctors, and it’s ‘good’ for it.

It feels like I’ve been given permission to play football once more.”

