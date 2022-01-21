Brentford step up their pursuit of Hull wonderkid Keane Lewis-Potter, but will face competition from Tottenham.

Brentford step up their pursuit of Hull wonderkid Keane Lewis-Potter, but face competition from Tottenham.

BRENTFORD are intensifying their pursuit of Keane Lewis-Potter, the Hull City wonderkid.

The Bees have been interested in the 20-year-old winger for a long time, and had an £8 million bid rejected in the summer.

SunSport understands that interest in Lewis-Potter remains high, and club representatives were present to watch him play in Hull’s 2-0 victory over Blackburn on Wednesday night.

Lewis-Potter demonstrated his versatility by playing in a front two in a 3-4-1-2 formation, which is similar to the one employed by Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Hull are expecting offers from a number of Premier League clubs this month and at the end of the season, with Tottenham keeping a close eye on the player.

Southampton, Leicester City, and West Ham United are also keeping an eye on the situation.

In the Championship this season, Lewis-Potter has five goals and four assists.

Last season, he scored 13 goals and added six assists to help Hull finish second in League One.

His contract will expire in 2023.

Christian Eriksen is reportedly in talks with the Bees about returning to the Premier League, according to reports earlier this week.

During Denmark’s Euro 2020 group stage opener against Finland, Eriksen went into cardiac arrest.

Eriksen was transported to the nearest hospital and fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator after quick thinking from his captain Simon Kjaer and medical personnel on the ground saved his life.

His heart rhythm is monitored by the device, which can also send shocks to his heart if necessary.

Eriksen, however, was not cleared to compete in Serie A as a result of the device, and he was released by Inter.

Brentford, a newcomer to the Premier League, has made an approach for Eriksen, who is allowed to play with the ICD in England.

Eriksen’s fellow Dane Frank is eager to put his creative spark to work to keep the Bees in the Premier League for another season.

The deal is for six months, with the option to extend for another year if things go well.

