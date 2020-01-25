Brentford v Leicester, LIVE – Latest scores and updates from FA Cup fourth-round

Brentford host Leicester in Saturday’s early match in the fourth-round of the FA Cup.

The Championship side beat Stoke in the previous round while the Foxes saw off Wigan at home.

The Championship side beat Stoke in the previous round while the Foxes saw off Wigan at home.

Right, the two managers have given their teams a pep talk. I’ve made a brew. Let’s play football.

Dervisoglu does the honours.

And that’s half time. Have to say that was an entertaining first half of courageous, attacking football.

Brentford looked to be in real trouble early on after Iheanacho’s strike in the third minute but the Bees have worked their way into the game and are holding their own.

On this first half showing this Leicester side are a tad too strong for the west London side.

One minute added on and Mercondes fires a curling effort just over the Leicester bar. It’s enough to get the crowd off their feet but Ward displays a nonchalant look as he receives the ball for the goal kick.

Into the final moments of the half and Leicester come close to opening Brentford up with a lovely bit of intricate play. Gray and Perez exchange a one-two however the Englishman’s through ball for Justin is just too heavy.

Brentford fire back a Mercondes’ header is just too soft and falls into the hands of Ward but the Bees defenders fall totally asleep and Leicester counter with Perez slipped through on goal. His effort is saved by Daniels and Albrighton’s follow up effort loops just over the bar.

For all of Brentford’s attractive football you do get the feeling that Leicester are in control here, and are capable of putting their foot on the gas if needed.

But a Brentford goal would certainly shake things up. And Brentford go close with Thomas firing an effort from the edge of the area which Ward is forced to tip round his post. The resulting corner is cleared and the danger passes.

Commentator’s curse from Jermaine Jenas there. Just as the Spurs man was heaping praise on the host’s eagerness to play football the right way, Yearwood concedes possession in his own third which is latched onto by Albrighton. The winger bears down on the Brentford goal and his strike flashes inches past the post.

A huge warning side for the adventurous hosts.

Brentford are going to have to be wary of Leicester’s pace and quality going forward.

This time Marc Albrighton sweeps the ball out to Gray, whose touch is immaculate as he chips a cross to the back stick to be met by an ill-timed header from Perez which balloons away from danger.

Brentford have certainly improved in the last 10 minutes. They’re beginning to beat the Leicester press and matching the intensity of the visitors.

The hosts have a corner which is greeted with a huge punch from Danny Ward.

Good spell of pressure here from Brentford. Dervisoglu finds himself in space to unleash an effort on goal but the Turkish youngster’s effort doesn’t have enough bend to trouble Ward.

Leicester have the opportunity to double their lead here. They’ve won a free kick on the edge of the area. Fuchs and Gray stand over it but its Gray to take. His effort strikes the wall and deflects over for a corner and up come Soyuncu and Morgan – a daunting sight for any defender.

The corner is taken short and comes to nothing. A real waste.

Brentford muster their first chance of the game. The ball is well worked down the right before it falls to Marcondes, whose shot is fired into the sidenetting. That’s certainly lifted the mood of the Griffin Park faithful.

A ball is played down the left hand channel towards Iheanacho who strikes at goal from a tight angle but it’s aimed neither side of Daniels who parries.

Leicester are making good use of the tight playing that field that usually blights so many visiting sides. The pressing from Gray, Iheanacho and Perez is making life incredibly difficult for the Bees to play themselves out of trouble.

It looks as though Rodgers has deployed a 3-4-3 system, with Morgan, Soyuncu and Fuchs at the back. The Turk is dictating things from the back.

Ayoze Perez has got the bit between his teeth this afternoon. We’re only nine minutes in and he’s causing the hosts all sorts of problems. Marc Albrighton looks for the one-two but Perez is fouled and Leicester have a free kick in a dangerous position.

Demarai Gray fires the ball towards the near post but it goes into the side netting. He got his angles all wrong there.

It’s the start that Brentford were dreading, and now they’re tasked with getting a foothold in the game.

But Leicester come back again as Perez cuts a ball back into the Brentford area but it evades a blue shirt before Praet’s long range effort is blocked.

It’s only taken three minutes and Leicester are in front. And it’s a brilliant goal.

Praet gets the ball out of his feet and splits the Brentford defence with a wonderful pass to Justin who picks out Kelechi Iheanacho with a pin point cross. The Nigerian makes no mistake and thumps home.

It’s just the start the visitors were hoping for.

Ayoze Perez kicks the ball backwards and football is well and truly underway.

And there’s a big chance already! Demarai Gray closes down a clearance and Iheanacho plays Perez through, but he can’t direct his effort beyond Daniels. A fast start!

The teams are out on the pitch, as the raucous Griffin Park atmosphere builds with a rousing rendition of Hey Jude. All three pundits in the BBC studio fancy a Leicester win, but the FA Cup is an enigma that defies logic and reason. Looking forward to this one.

Plenty of players taking to Griffin Park will be hoping they can grab their first team opportunity with both hands and give their manager a selection headache.

But none more so than Kelechi Iheanacho. The Leicester striker is handed a start today with the Foxes lacking many forward options with Jamie Vardy picking up an injury in midweek.

With the second leg of the Carabao Cup just around the corner, Iheanacho will look to stake his claim for a starting berth at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

Come the end of the season, Brentford will be leaving the home that has served them well for 116 years.

While the on-field success means the Bees will be well equipped to to compete in the Premier League, should they win promotion, there is an understanding that in order for further growth an upgrade is needed.

They’ll be moving to a brand new 17,500-seater stadium just down the road next season, meaning that today’s game could well be the last FA Cup fixture played at Griffin Park.

The strategy that has reaped so much success for Brentford defies conventional thinking in a league where 24 teams slog out 46 games until three emerges victorious at the top of the bunch. Brentford are hoping they’ll be one of them.

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that both managers have decided to shuffle their packs for this afternoon’s game.

While an FA Cup run would be fantastic for both clubs, each have their own ambitions in their respective leagues this season.

Brentford are deep in the midst of a promotion race in the Championship while Leicester are looking to secure their place in next season’s Champions League competition.

Thomas Frank has decided to give star players Ollie Watkins and Saïd Benrahma a rest today, neither player is on the bench. Meanwhile Brendan Rodgers has put Jonny Evans, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans on the bench.

Brentford: D W W W L

Leicester: W L L D W

Brentford XI: Daniels; Thompson, Yearwood, Mokotjo, Valencia; Marcondes, Dervisoglu, Jeanvier; Zamburek, Racic, Roerslev

Subs: Da Silva, Gunnarsson, Hammar, Henry, Mbuemo, Norgaard, Pinnock

Leicester XI: Ward; Fuchs, Morgan, Soyuncu, Justin; Choudhury, Praet; Gray, Albrighton, Perez; Iheanacho

Subs: Barnes, Dewsbury-Hall, Evans, Maddison, Pereira, Schmeichel, Tielemans

Hello and welcome to Sportsmail’s live coverage of Brentford v Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round lunchtime clash.

The visitors come into the contest off the back of a 4-1 thrashing of West Ham in midweek and confident will be high heading into this one.

Brentford, meanwhile, will fancy their chances today. The Bees are flying in the Championship and, with West Brom and Leeds flagging, have every chance of pushing for an automatic promotion spot.

Team news to come. Please stand by…