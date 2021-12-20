Brentford vs. Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for Carabao Cup quarter-final match.

This week, Chelsea face London rivals Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Last weekend, the Blues drew 0-0 with Wolves in the Premier League, just days after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton.

Brentford, on the other hand, hasn’t played since a 2-1 win over Watford nearly two weeks ago, as their game with Manchester United was postponed last week due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Red Devils’ squad.

As things stand, Carabao Cup matches will take place as scheduled, with teams hoping to avoid a fixture overload in 2022.

Coronavirus has ruled out Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Jorginho, and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek may also miss the game due to a knock, while Kai Havertz is also out with an illness.

Trevor Chalobah limped off against Wolves at the weekend and is unlikely to return.

Brentford will still be without Ivan Toney, but it’s unclear how many of their players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

