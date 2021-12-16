Brentford vs. Manchester United is postponed: The Premier League has called off the match at the eleventh hour, disappointing fans once again.

Brentford vs. Manchester United has been postponed. Fans have been let down yet again as the Premier League has called the match off at the eleventh hour.

Cancellations are unavoidable when dealing with a pandemic, but leaving it so late leaves a sour taste in the mouths of fans who have been left in the dark.

Early in the afternoon, it was clear that the game was over.

Officials at Brentford knew there was little chance of Tuesday night’s match going ahead even before Manchester United’s official statement confirming the closure of their Carrington training ground.

The carefully chosen words from Old Trafford, which arrived at around 3 p.m., danced around what everyone already knew: the match could not be played with the first team group (including support staff) heavily impacted by confirmed virus cases.

So, if both clubs were aware of this, why was the cancellation only announced at around 12 a.m.?

Thousands of supporters who had booked trains and days off were left with less than a day’s notice that their plans would be thrown off.

What was the hold-up, given the amount of money spent by Manchester United supporters?

The Premier League wants to ensure that the rules are fair, but the arrival of a new variant on the national sport necessitates immediate protocol changes.

Players will soon receive daily PCR tests.

Covid protocols are being strengthened, and clubs are reverting to Project Restart’s belt-and-braces approach.

Clubs, administrators, and players are all waiting to see what will happen next.

Yesterday, someone described the situation to me as having “absolutely no certainty.”

Thankfully, no one is talking about putting games behind closed doors again, which nearly brought the sport to its knees last year.

However, it is obvious that what we currently have is insufficient.

The official advice given to clubs is that if 14 fit players are available, the match should be played. This is no doubt influenced by the need to fulfill lucrative TV deals.

Coaches, support staff, analysts, and nutritionists are all equally important in the eco-system of elite Premier League clubs.

Should Manchester United be expected to travel and risk injuring a star asset if many of them are isolating?

The Premier League must quickly fine-tune its virus-related regulations.

When it came to making calls last year, they only dealt with clubs.

