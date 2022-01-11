Brentford’s David Raya returns to training dressed as a dinosaur after missing nearly three months with an injury.

Brentford’s David Raya returns to training dressed as a dinosaur after a nearly three-month layoff due to injury.

David Raya, the goalkeeper for Brentford, has returned to training after a lengthy injury layoff… but not in the way you might think.

Raya dressed up as a dinosaur for his first session back on the grass at Brentford’s Jersey Road training ground.

As he continues to recover from a knee injury, he celebrated his return in style after an 11-week absence.

Raya is seen running out onto the grass dressed in the costume, shouting: “Good morning, it’s me T-Rex!” in a video posted to Brentford’s Twitter account.

When Ivan Toney, the Bees’ star striker, realized who the prankster was, he threw his arm in the air and turned away.

“Someone’s excited to train! Back on the pitch,” Raya said as he removed the T-Rex costume to reveal full training gear.

“It’s just a little prank, isn’t it?”

Jamie Vardy famously turned up to Leicester training dressed as Spider-Man back in 2019.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Raya looked ecstatic to be back on the field after missing the previous two months due to a knee injury.

During the 2-1 defeat to Leicester on October 24, the 26-year-old Spaniard injured his cruciate ligament in a collision with Ayoze Perez.

After pulling the hilarious prank, he appeared to be in high spirits.

“After 11 long weeks…first day out on the grass,” Raya wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long time.”

It’s great to be back on the road.

“I’ll take it one step at a time and hope to be back as soon as possible.”

“Pd: T-Rex astonished everyone today,” says the narrator.

Raya’s return to match fitness has yet to be determined, but he is expected to be out of action until March.

In his absence, summer loan signing Alvaro Fernandez has stepped in.

Jonas Lossl, a former Huddersfield and Everton goalkeeper, was also signed on loan earlier this month to provide backup in goal.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.