Brentford’s maverick methods have put the club on a charge towards the Premier League

The tantalising lure of the Premier League’s mega millions has seen the Championship fast develop into a wild west landscape where clubs are playing Russian roulette with their finances in order to secure top-flight status.

Acquiring the league’s top performers for big fees, loaning players from a super agent’s stable and owners selling stadiums to themselves has all become a common occurrence in a league where clubs face a race against the financial fair play clock to reach the promised land.

Brentford, though, like to do things differently. Ever since Mark Warburton guided the Bees to promotion from League One in 2014, the west London club have been on a steady journey of progression and are now strong contenders to gain promotion to the Premier League this season.

The strategy that has reaped so much success for Brentford defies conventional thinking in a league where 24 teams slog out 46 games until one emerges victorious at the top of the bunch. Only now are clubs beginning to look on in envy at the model which has put Brentford in the promotion mix this season.

It’s one that, in truth, wouldn’t look out of place in Germany or Spain, having been spearheaded by the unique hierarchy structure of two directors of sport in Phil Giles and Rasmus Ankersen, as well as owner Matthew Benham.

Curiously, Benham made his millions from professional gambling before buying his boyhood club. Perhaps his background in betting places him in the wise position of abstaining from the all-or-nothing approaches of other clubs. In fact, his fascination with numbers best explains the Bees’ recruitment strategy.

Brentford’s transfer recruitment is often compared to Moneyball – the hugely successful, data-driven method of selecting players that served so well for the Oakland Athletics baseball team. The tagline perhaps stems from Benham’s ownership of statistic analysis company Smartodds.

Brentford aren’t the first club to adopt the Moneyball strategy in English football, with the likes of Liverpool trying, and failing, with that recruitment tactic in the past. However, the club are aware that football, unlike baseball, is not totally measurable, and as such their analysis of players is often a mixture of data with human input.

‘I always look with my eyes first,’ head coach Thomas Frank told Sky Sports. ‘And if my eyes are happy, then I’m usually also happy when I check the numbers. If my eyes are not happy, it’s usually because there is a reason.’

Frank also adopts his own unique ‘no d***head’ policy when recruiting players with the right mentality, and ensures that his playing squad follow the rule to a tee.

The ability to attract players has certainly been made easier by their impressive track record of developing youngsters into Premier League targets. The success of the likes of Ezri Konsa, Neal Maupay and Chris Mepham has meant that Brentford are an attractive proposition for any young player.

And despite big-money sales of the three aforementioned players, totaling roughly £40million, as well as a host of other names, Brentford are so confident in their talent factory that rather than ploughing that money into squad additions, they back themselves to develop other players into stars, such as Ollie Watkins, who is the Championship’s top scorer having filled the void left by Maupay.

Most English clubs tend to take pride in the nurturing and guiding of young players from the academy through to the first team. Most would love to have their own Harry Kane or Jack Grealish – a youngster that joins the club at an early age and becomes a hero among fans.

So when Brentford decided to scrap their academy, a good few eyebrows were raised. Why waste money on eight or nine-year-old youngsters who are long-term investments when there is no guarantee on a return from that investment? Was the thinking from the club’s hierarchy.

In its place, a ‘B team’, made up of a handful of exciting 16-20 year olds that adopts a style of play, culture and training consistent with that of the first team. The B team works closely with the senior squad, meaning that Frank is confident in calling a player up if in need due to their exposure to the first-team environment.

While not having an academy means the B team misses out on competing in the Under 23 leagues, the club arranges for the young team to play other teams in Europe, professional teams as well as friendlies with U23 sides. The aim is to expose the B team to as many different styles of play as possible.

Away from the pitch, club chiefs are acutely aware that the success of the on-field strategy needs to be matched off-field. Brentford will bid farewell to Griffin Park, the club’s ground for the last 115 years, come the end of the season as they move to a new 17,500 capacity Brentford Community Stadium in a bid to generate additional revenue and commercial deals.

On the commercial front, the Bees struggle to compete with plenty of their competitors in the Championship. Should they earn promotion to the Premier League, there is an understanding that the club’s commercial side is outdated compared to their rivals. And while it marks the sad end of one of the Football League’s favourite grounds, Brentford will be hoping to write their own exciting future in the new ground.

Saturday’s visit of Leicester is a tricky prospect for the west London side, with Brendan Rodgers’ men enjoying a fine season themselves. The FA Cup fourth round contest will act as a good barometer as to whether Frank’s side can compete against the country’s best. For Brentford, it presents another day at the office in defying the odds once more.