Brentford’s Toney perfectly encapsulates the feeling of facing Man City after being dominated.

‘Our ball was stolen by year 11s,’ says Brentford’s Toney, perfectly encapsulating the feeling of facing Man City after being dominated.

After chasing shadows for 90 minutes against Manchester City on Wednesday night, IVAN TONEY may be waking up with sore legs.

Brentford put up a valiant fight against the champions, but were defeated 1-0 thanks to a Phil Foden goal early in the game.

Brentford talisman Toney perfectly summed up what it was like to face Manchester City on social media following the defeat.

“Not the best kick about year 11s taking our ball,” the 25-year-old joked on Twitter.

We will, however, return the following year.

We had a lot of support from our fans all the way to the finish line.

Everyone have a safe and prosperous new year.

“@BrentfordFC” is a Twitter account that follows Brentford Football Club.

Despite a promising start, the home side fell behind after 16 minutes when Foden slotted home an inch-perfect Kevin De Bruyne cross.

With City having 76 percent possession for the entire 90 minutes, Toney and his teammates found it nearly impossible to come up with an unlikely equaliser.

With his hilarious post-match tweet, the former Newcastle player summed up the game perfectly, comparing it to having the football stolen by older children at school.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

After appearing to’stamp’ on City midfielder Fernandinho, some fans thought Toney was lucky to still be on the pitch.

As Fernandinho lay on the deck, he jumped in with a challenge, appearing to catch the Brazilian with his feet.

The forward escaped punishment despite the fact that replays indicated there had been contact.

Toney had been caught by Fernandinho only moments before, and he could have been looking for retaliation after being trampled by the City veteran.

With City’s 10th league win in a row, Toney’s remark about “year 11s” is likely to resonate with a lot of Premier League players.

Pep Guardiola’s team is now EIGHT points clear at the top of the table, and are strong favorites to win back-to-back titles in May.

Despite the fact that many fans believe the title race is already decided, Guardiola insisted that the league is far from over.

“There are 54 points [still]to play for,” he said after the game against Brentford.

“Thank you all for your kind words because we won, but I’m not going to believe anything you say because Chelsea and Liverpool are more than exceptional.”

“One is the European champions, while the other has been a long-time rival.

“It’s not because they’re dropping points; it’s because we’ve won 10 games in a row.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.