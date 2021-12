The Buccaneers will add wide receiver Breshad Perriman to their roster.

Breshad Perriman, the Buccaneers’ veteran wide receiver, was activated off the ReserveCOVID-19 list on Monday after missing the previous two games.

For Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense, Perriman’s return couldn’t come at a better time.

Receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have both been injured since his placement on the COVID list.

Not to mention Leonard Fournette, the team’s leading rusher.