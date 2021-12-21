Brett Favre Makes a Provocative Remark About Aaron Rodgers

In 2021, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has performed admirably.

In Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, he demonstrated that by reaching a major franchise milestone.

When Rodgers threw his third touchdown in Sunday’s game, he matched Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history.

Both quarterbacks now have 442 passing touchdowns in their careers.

It’s a remarkable achievement for Rodgers to be able to match one of the greatest gunslingers in NFL history.

Almost no one is more enthralled than Favre.

In a tweet on Monday, the 52-year-old former quarterback congratulated Rodgers on reaching the milestone.

Favre then followed up his social media message by praising current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in detail during his weekly radio appearance.

“If Aaron keeps playing, he’ll break every record.”

On SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday, Favre said, “He’s better now than he’s ever been and shows no signs of slowing down…”

“Regardless of whether he joins another team or not, he’ll make whoever he plays with a lot better.”

He’s simply a great playmaker.

I believe he is the best playmaker we’ve ever seen.”

