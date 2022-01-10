Brett McMurphy Has Released His Top 25 AP Poll Ballot

Brett McMurphy has released his final Top 25 AP Poll ballot.

There aren’t too many surprises in Brett McMurphy’s final AP poll of the season.

The winner of Monday night’s National Championship match between Alabama and Georgia will advance to the next round, while the loser will be seeded second.

Following that, McMurphy has Michigan at three after losing to Georgia in the Orange Bowl, and Baylor at four after beating Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

After Cincinnati’s Peach Bowl loss to Alabama, McMurphy ranks Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Kentucky in the top ten.

After losing the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma State, Notre Dame just misses out on a spot in his top ten, landing in 11th place.

After losing their respective bowl games, Ole Miss and Utah were relegated to the 12th and 13th spots, respectively.

In the Rose Bowl, Utah lost a nail-biter to Ohio State, while Ole Miss lost Matt Corral to Baylor.

The following is McMurphy’s complete ballot:

Brett McMurphy Released His Final AP Poll Top 25 Ballot

Brett McMurphy Released His Final AP Poll Top 25 Ballot