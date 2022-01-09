Brett McMurphy’s Preseason Top 25 Was Released Way Too Soon

Brett McMurphy’s Preseason Top 25 was released way too early.

On Sunday, Brett McMurphy, a long-time college football insider, revealed his “Way-Too-Early” Top-25 college football rankings.

Many college football fans, however, believe that planning ahead is never too early.

McMurphy tweeted, “Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State top my 2022 Ridiculously Way Too Early Top 25 rankings for [Action Network] Top 25.”

“SEC (7), Big Ten (6), ACC (3), Big 12 (3), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2), AAC (1), and Notre Dame” are among the teams on the list, according to the publication.

Brett McMurphy Released His Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25

Alabama, Georgia & Ohio State top my 2022 Ridiculously Way Too Early Top 25 rankings for @ActionNetworkHQ. Top 25 made up of SEC (7), Big Ten (6), ACC (3), Big 12 (3), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2), AAC (1) & Notre Damehttps://t.co/zjpwf0wUsR — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 9, 2022