Brian Daboll has been asked to speak with two NFL teams.

Brian Daboll has been approached by two NFL teams to conduct interviews.

After failing to land a head coaching job last year, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll returned to the AFC East organization this season.

However, following another strong coaching performance in 2021, Daboll has begun to pique the interest of two teams looking for a new leader.

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, have both requested permission to interview Bills offensive coordinator Daboll. The NFL insider also stated that Daboll is expected to receive more interest from other teams in the coming days.

On Monday morning, the Dolphins and Bears parted ways with their respective head coaches.

Despite a strong finish to the 2021 season, Miami fired Brian Flores, and Chicago fired Matt Nagy three years after winning the NFC North.

2 NFL Teams Have Requested Interviews With Brian Daboll

