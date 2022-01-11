Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa got into a shouting match, according to reports.

Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa were involved in a shouting match, according to reports.

Brian Flores, the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, was fired on Monday, shocking the NFL world.

Given that he had won back-to-back seasons, it was a surprising move.

Flores’ relationship with general manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had deteriorated, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Dave Hyde had an update on Flores’ alleged feud with Tagovailoa on Tuesday morning.

Flores and Tagovailoa had a shouting match in the locker room at one point this season, according to Hyde’s latest report.

Flores, meanwhile, claimed that Tagovailoa “doesn’t know how to talk to people,” while Tagovailoa claimed that Flores needed “better f—ing play” from his quarterback.

Report: Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa Got Into Shouting Match

Report: Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa Got Into Shouting Match