Brian Flores is said to be interviewing for a new position as head coach today.

Brian Flores is said to be interviewing today for a new head coaching position.

Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, is scheduled to have another head coaching interview on Friday.

Flores is set to interview with the Chicago Bears after Matt Nagy was fired earlier this week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Brian Flores Reportedly Interviewing For New Head Coaching Job Today

Brian Flores Reportedly Interviewing For New Head Coaching Job Today