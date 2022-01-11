Brian Flores is said to be interviewing for the position of head coach.

Brian Flores is reportedly being interviewed for the position of head coach.

After being fired by Miami, Brian Flores didn’t have to wait long to get an interview for a head coaching job.

Flores is scheduled to meet with the Chicago Bears as part of their search for a new head coach.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, he’s expected to be a hot candidate this cycle.

