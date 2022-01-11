Brian Flores is said to be interviewing for the position of head coach.

Brian Flores is reportedly being interviewed for the position of head coach.
After being fired by Miami, Brian Flores didn’t have to wait long to get an interview for a head coaching job.
Flores is scheduled to meet with the Chicago Bears as part of their search for a new head coach.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, he’s expected to be a hot candidate this cycle.
Brian Flores Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the #Bears head coaching job, per source.
After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022